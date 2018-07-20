Skip to Main Content
Sinkhole prompts city to shut 2 southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail past 26th Avenue S.W.

Two of the southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail south of 26th Avenue S.W. are closed Friday morning because of a sinkhole that’s forming in the road, city officials say.

Motorists should expect major delays, city says

A sinkhole on Crowchild Trail has prompted officials to close two southbound lanes south of the 26th Avenue S.W. overpass. The city's traffic camera at 33rd Avenue shows traffic moving slowly from the north. (City of Calgary)

One lane on the far right remains open.

Motorists should try to avoid the area Friday morning and expect major traffic delays if they are travelling on that route, the city says.

City crews are still trying to determine what to do about what they are calling a sink depression  at the Crowfoot LRT parking lot that emerged earlier this week.

Three vehicles that had to be left in the lot when crews cordoned off the indentation were safely removed on Thursday. 

There is still no word on when crews will be excavating the surface, but a city spokesperson said it could be as early as next week. 

