Sinkhole prompts city to shut 2 southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail past 26th Avenue S.W.

Two of the southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail south of the 26th Avenue S.W. overpass are closed because of a sinkhole that's forming in the road, city officials say.

One lane on the far right remains open.

Motorists should try to avoid the area Friday morning and expect major traffic delays if they are travelling on that route, the city says.

City crews are still trying to determine what to do about what they are calling a sink depression at the Crowfoot LRT parking lot that emerged earlier this week.

Three vehicles that had to be left in the lot when crews cordoned off the indentation were safely removed on Thursday.

There is still no word on when crews will be excavating the surface, but a city spokesperson said it could be as early as next week.