'Devastated' family desperate for help finding missing Calgary man

A 34-year-old Calgarian who has been missing for more than two weeks is a loving big brother, a "yoga fanatic" and an extrovert known for his witty banter, his family said as they appealed to the public for help finding him.

Simpson Van der Linden was last seen on April 21. On that day, he spent time in the Beltline and possibly Signal Hill.

That is also the last day, his family says, that he returned any calls, texts or spent time on social media, with his family saying it's totally out of character for him to be out of touch with them for so long.

"Anyone close to him is devastated and exceptionally concerned by the news of his disappearance," his brother and sister, Bretton Chad and Kara Chad, wrote in a statement sent out on Wednesday.

"Simpson is a loving and thoughtful big brother. He enjoys the outdoors and is a yoga fanatic," the family said in the statement.

"He is very friendly and will literally have a conversation with anyone. Simpson is known for his witty banter and can occasionally take a political topic too far at a family gathering.

Simpson Van der Linden's family says it is 'extremely unlike Simpson to be completely out of contact for over two weeks.' (Bretton Chad)

Van der Linden's family said they were releasing details of his last known whereabouts in hopes it will trigger information that may help find him.

On Tuesday, April 21, Van der Linden attended the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre at 4th Street S.W. in the Beltline around mid-afternoon, his family says.

Later on, security camera video showed Van der Linden took out money from an ATM at the RBC at 2215 4th St. S.W. at about 5 p.m.

Finally, around 8 p.m., the missing man's phone "pinged" in the Signal Hill area.

Simpson Van der Linden, 34, has been missing for more than 2 weeks. His family is desperate for public help in tracking him down. (Bretton Chad)

Family reported Van der Linden missing on April 30.

Van der Linden is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, white T-shirt, grey pants, surgical mask and headphones.

The family praised police efforts so far in the investigation but are concerned about a lack of leads.

"Although we appreciate the officers' efforts thus far in the investigation and believe they are working diligently to find Simpson, there are admittedly few leads in his case."