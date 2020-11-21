Take a look inside an Alberta ICU unit as health-care workers struggle with COVID-19 surge

In the pandemic response unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, Dr. Simon Demers-Marcil picked up the phone — it was his job to call a family to break the news that their loved one had died of COVID-19.

Demers-Marcil had made phone calls like this before, and knew the first step was to make sure the person was in a safe place — you don't want to break the news when someone is driving.

There's no easy way to say it. So Demers-Marcil usually starts calls this way: "We have some terrible news."

One such call was captured in a photo posted by Alberta Health Services and shared thousands of times on social media.

Speaking to CBC News on Saturday night, Demers-Marcil said he doesn't remember the specific moment depicted in the photo — but said that these calls have become almost part of a routine.

"What's difficult with COVID, is that a lot of times with life-threatening situations, we're used to having the families there in the unit," Demers-Marcil said.

"So with this new world we live in, we have to find a way to communicate accurately, and in a sensible way, very hard news like this."

A health-care worker makes his way down the middle of a pandemic response unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Nov. 14, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

Alberta surpassed record high COVID-19 cases once again on Saturday, with another 1,336 people testing positive.

As of Saturday, 320 people are in hospital and 56 in intensive care.

Only 70 ICU beds have been designated for COVID-19 patients, meaning the province is quickly approaching that capacity — though Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Friday more beds could be shifted if the need arises.

A doorway entering a Pandemic Response Unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Nov. 14, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

'We need all the help we can get'

Demers-Marcil said with cases surging, it is important for citizens to respect health measures currently in place.

"We need all the help we get. Everyone counts. Respecting the physical distancing measures is certainly an important part of this, and it makes our job easier if everyone does it properly," he said. "The people who are in charge have very hard decisions to make."

Nurses prepare before attending to a COVID-19 patient on the ICU at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Nov. 14, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases expert in Edmonton, has warned the weeks to come are likely to bring dangerous trends.

"In case anyone is wondering, we're really in deep trouble in hospitals. This can't continue," Saxinger said on Twitter.

"This is a deadly pandemic but we will be looking at excess deaths because of failure to take appropriate measures."

A health-care official walks down the halls of a pandemic response unit at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Nov. 14, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

Demers-Marcil said he was open to discussing how he felt in the photo because he thinks everyone is feeling a bit isolated right now, and have a right to know what happens in hospitals.

"They're all part of what's happening anyways," he said. "They have family there that they can't see. So I hope I'm able to bridge the gap by doing what I'm doing."

WATCH | Demers-Marcil describes his typical day working in an ICU amidst a pandemic:

Dr. Simon Demers-Marcil describes his days in the ICU Video 0:56 ICU physician Dr. Simon Demers-Marcil describes his days working in the ICU at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary. 0:56

When it came to his own mental health, Demers-Marcil said he strives for balance — seeking to care for himself in the best way possible while still being available to provide care.

"We're emotionally attached anyways to our patients, but at the end of the day, if we want to do this on a regular basis, we need to protect ourselves emotionally," he said.

He said he hopes that the photo shared can help to connect those outside the hospitals and those working within.

"If people are able to feel some of the emotion I felt when I made that call, I think it also helps them understand what's going on," he said.

"And it bridges the gap between what we're feeling working in the hospitals and what they're feeling, maybe being afraid of what's happening and being isolated through it all."

Nurses in the ICU unit come together at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Nov. 14, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

Health-care workers tend to an ICU COVID-19 patient at Peter Lougheed Centre on Nov. 14, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

Nurses prepare before attending to a COVID-19 patient on the ICU at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Nov. 14, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

Staff on the ICU Unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on April 17, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

Health-care workers attend to a ICU COVID-19 patient at Peter Lougheed Centre on Nov. 14, 2020. (Submitted by AHS/Leah Hennel)

