1 dead, another injured after southwest Calgary shooting

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a fatal shooting Friday night.

Police said they responded to a home in the 100 block of Signal Hill Circle S.W. shortly after 11 p.m.

They found one man dead at the scene, and another was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

His condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said early Saturday afternoon.

An autopsy for the victim has been scheduled for Tuesday.

CPS said investigators are speaking to witnesses.

The shooting in Signal Hill killed one person, and injured another. (Kate Adach/CBC)

Dan Hibbert has lived in the neighbourhood for four years. He said this is the first time something like this has happened.

"It sounded like it was in my backyard. It sounded quite loud and quite close," Hibbert said.

"We did see a huge police presence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police non-emergency at 403-266-1234.

The shooting is the second this week after two men were injured on 17th Avenue S.W. Wednesday night.

