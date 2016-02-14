Company that built Calgary's current CTrains didn't make cut for Green Line
Siemens, the company that built Calgary's current CTrains, hasn't made the cut to supply train cars for the future Green Line.
The city wants low-floor vehicles for the new line that haven't been used before in the city.
Its request for qualification closed in May, and they've cut the eight applicants down to four shortlisted suppliers.
The four-shortlisted suppliers are:
- Alstom Transport Canada Inc. (France)
- Bombardier Transportation Canada Inc. (Canada)
- Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles. (Spain)
- Kinkisharyo International L.L.C. (Japan)
All four companies are established light-rail car makers, and the city will accept formal bids for 45 new LRT cars by the end of this year.
The multi-billion dollar project will stretch from 16th Avenue N to 126th Avenue S.E. at the Shepard Maintenance and Storage Facility. It's set to be completed in 2027.
With files from Scott Dippel
