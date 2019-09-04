Calgarians who don't shovel their sidewalks will now face $250+ fines

Hefty fines to penalize those who don't clear their snowy or icy sidewalks are now in place.

City council first approved the new fines in summer 2018 but Calgarians were given a year before the fines kicked in while the city focused on education.

Now, that grace period is over and the city is ready to crack down.

Property owners are required to remove snow and ice — down to a bare surface — from public sidewalks along their private property within 24 hours of snowfall ending.

Owners who fail to do so will receive a bill from the city for clearing the sidewalk on their behalf (at least $150, plus GST and an administrative fee).

And there are fines on top of that cost to remove the snow and ice:

$250 for a first offence.

$500 for a second offence.

$750 for a third offence, and each offence after that for a year.

Repeat offenders could also face a court appearance.

However, it's too soon after last weekend's heavy snowfall for tickets to have been issued yet, according to the city.

Bylaw officers issue a warning notice 24 hours after the last snowfall, and those property owners then have 24 hours to clear the snow before a fine is issued.

A city spokesperson said 32 notices for snow clearing were given out from between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.