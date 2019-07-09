Calgary Stampede Showband crowned world's best

The Calgary Stampede Showband has been named the world's top marching band for the sixth time.

The Stampede's marquee musical group competed against 20 bands from around the world for the title at the World Association of Marching Show Bands' World Championships, which Calgary hosted this year.

"We are proud to have the Calgary Stampede Showband carry the well-deserved title of World Champion for the sixth time in 2019," said Tim Lane, chair of the visiting bands committee, in a release.

Our encore performance on the Saddledome Steps after winning the 2019 <a href="https://twitter.com/wamsb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wamsb</a> World Championship! <a href="https://t.co/g5HQmHxT13">pic.twitter.com/g5HQmHxT13</a> —@ShowbandCS

The bands competed in a variety of competitions over the weekend, including a drumline battle and feature performances each night.

"All of the bands who attended did a phenomenal job, and we couldn't have asked for a better audience for them to play for here in Calgary," said Kathryn Harris, media manager for the association.

Bangkok will host the world championships next year.