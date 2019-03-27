Shots fired early Saturday morning in Calgary's northeast, police say

The Calgary Police Service say shots were fired early Saturday — but they don't know if the attack was targeted.

Det. Shawn Rupchan said no one was hit in the shooting at Rundlehorn Drive near 50th Street NE. A person in one vehicle shot at another vehicle multiple times, around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, he said.

"No injuries, and it's unknown at this time whether or not it's a targeted attack," said Rupchan.

He said the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been taken into police custody.