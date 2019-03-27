Shots fired early Saturday morning in Calgary's northeast, police say
Calgary police say shots were fired early Saturday, but they do not know if the attack was targeted.
Detective says no one was hurt in the shooting
The Calgary Police Service say shots were fired early Saturday — but they don't know if the attack was targeted.
Det. Shawn Rupchan said no one was hit in the shooting at Rundlehorn Drive near 50th Street NE. A person in one vehicle shot at another vehicle multiple times, around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, he said.
"No injuries, and it's unknown at this time whether or not it's a targeted attack," said Rupchan.
He said the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been taken into police custody.
