Police seek 3rd suspect after officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are searching for a suspect after a shooting incident early Thursday morning in Monterey Park.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Laguna Close N.E. at about 2:45 a.m. for reports of armed men at a residence, police said.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, police said the HAWCS helicopter was first on the scene, with ground units arriving just as three men were in the process of fleeing in a vehicle.

"The suspects fired shots at officers, and one officer discharged their service weapon," the release said.

The suspects later abandoned the vehicle and continued to flee on foot.

According to the release, HAWCS was able to identify the location of two of the suspects, and they were arrested without incident by members of the tactical unit operating the armoured rescue vehicle.

Police say they are still looking for the third person, who is described as a dark-skinned male, in his late 20s or early 30s, five feet seven inches tall and wearing a tan-coloured camouflage jacket with a hood.

One of the suspects sustained minor injuries, while no officers were injured during the incident.

The officer who fired his gun is a seven-year member of the Calgary Police Service. Following protocol, the officer has been placed on a 30-day administrative leave.

Charges are pending against the two men in custody.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident. The provincial agency is called in whenever there is a police-related death or injury or possible misconduct.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the third suspect to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234.