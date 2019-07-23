Hard working canines finally get their due in Canmore book

An inordinate number of Canmore businesses have dogs — and even some cats — that come to work with the humans.

Now, those furry friends are getting their due in a self-published book, Shop Dogs of Canmore.

"I was astounded to find out how many there are," the book's author, Afton Brazzoni, told the Calgary Eyeopener.

Brazzoni, who works in marketing, decided to create the book after meeting just a few of these hard-working pets. At that point, her love of dogs took over, and she knew she needed to share the dogs' stories.

Twenty Canmore businesses are featured in the book, some with more than one pup. The featured canines vary in terms of age, breed and personality.

Bruno puts in long hours at Canmore Lube & Muffler. (Afton Brazzoni/Shop Dogs of Canmore)

Take Jasper, Brazzoni says. He works at the Bicycle Cafe and he is known for being both stubborn and wily.

"His owner has actually brought him to the local dog park here, but Jasper protested and refused to get out of the car. So his owner walked around alone," Brazzoni said with a laugh.

Jasper also ducked out on the job one day and found his way down the street to the Mut Hut Pet Emporium for a little snack break.

"He's actually stolen some of the bones there that they have for sale for dogs and then ran back to his own store with them."

Brazzoni hopes the book unites Canmore's dog-loving community with these stories and many more.

The book is available online for purchase through Blurb Books or at a number of Canmore businesses.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.