Police investigate 2 shootings in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating two shootings that happened early Wednesday morning in the city's northeast.

At 1:35 a.m., a homeowner in the 200 block of Travis Place N.E. spotted two men in the alley trying to steal his vehicle.

When he went outside to confront them, the suspects shot at the homeowner several times as they fled, police said in a release.

About 15 minutes later, three kilometres to the north in Huntington Hills, police say someone shot at a house in the 200 block of 72nd Avenue N.E.

No one was injured in either incident.

"The circumstances around the shootings suggest that the same suspects were involved in both incidents. However, it does not appear that either of the victims were targeted," police said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.

The two shooting incidents happened 15 minutes apart in Greenview and Huntington Hills early Wednesday morning, police say. (Google Maps)

