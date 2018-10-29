Skip to Main Content
Man fatally shot in southeast Calgary ID'd by police

The victim of a fatal shooting last week in southeast Calgary has been identified as 19-year-old Aram Nadiri.

Aram Nadiri, 19, killed on Oct. 24 in Penbrooke Meadows

Aram Nadiri, 19, was fatally shot in Penbrooke Meadows in southeast Calgary early in the morning on Oct. 24. (Jennifer Lee/CBC)

On Oct. 24 at about 6:30 a.m., police were called to a house in 200-block of Pensville Close S.E. after reports that a man had been shot.

Nadiri died at the scene.

It's believed the victim and the suspect knew each another, but the motive for the fatal shooting has not been established, police said in a release Monday.

This is the 14th homicide in Calgary this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

