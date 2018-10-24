Man killed in shooting in Penbrooke Meadows

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Penbrooke Meadows in southeast Calgary.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a house in 200 block of Pensville Close S.E. after reports that a man had been shot.

The man died at the scene, police said in a release. Detectives from the homicide unit are investigating.

Police blocked off Pensville Close S.E. and several officers remained in the area throughout the morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.