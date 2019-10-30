Overnight shooting injures 2 in Calgary's southwest

Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Calgary's southwest early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred at 2500 Fish Creek Boulevard S.W. around 2:20 a.m., police said.

One man is in his early 20s, and according to EMS was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There was no update to his condition as of 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The other is in his early 30s and EMS says he was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

A third male in his late teens was taken to hospital, but police say he did not sustain injuries. Police believe he was with one of the victims at the time of the shooting, but is not connected to the crime.

Police have confirmed they believe the shooting was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.