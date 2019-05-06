Police responding to possible shooting outside Calgary Drop-In Centre
Police have shut down an intersection in downtown Calgary as they respond to a possible shooting.
Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. and Riverfront Avenue between Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue S.E. were closed as of 5 p.m. as police are on scene.
That intersection is the location of the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre,
Further information was not immediately available.
