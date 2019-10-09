Man found on southeast Calgary street died from multiple gunshots, police say

Police have identified a man who was found fatally wounded on a southeast Calgary street late Monday night as 29-year-old Matthew David Maniago.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Mt. Aberdeen Manor in McKenzie Lake just before midnight after someone reported a man in medical distress lying on the street. He died at the scene.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said it's believed Maniago suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

"This is the 15th homicide in Calgary in 2019, and is believed to be targeted but not connected to the increased violence and shootings that have occurred in northeast Calgary," police said, noting that there were 65 shootings in Calgary from the beginning of the year until the end of September.

Police are looking for a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene, possibly a newer model white Honda CR-V.

Investigators are still examining security camera recordings and are asking anyone who might have dashcam video of the events leading up to the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In 2008, Maniago's older brother, ex-WHL goalie Mike Maniago, who was 20, died in a car crash caused by a drunk driver, according to police.