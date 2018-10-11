1 injured after shots fired at northeast Calgary home
One person has minor injuries after shots were fired at a northeast Calgary home.
Shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Coral Springs
Police say they responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 2200 block of Coral Keys Drive around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
They found gunshots had been fired, and a man inside the home with minor injuries.
Police didn't say whether the injuries were from debris or were gunshot wounds.
It's believed the shooting was targeted.
Officers are searching for a grey car in connection with the shooting.
With files from Elizabeth Snaddon
