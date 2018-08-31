Officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary leaves man in life-threatening condition

An officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in northeast Calgary is under is investigation as a man in his 20s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers engaged a suspect near the intersection of Redstone Drive and Redstone Street N.E. at about 3:45 a.m.

"During the interaction, a service firearm was discharged," police said in a release.

The incident happened at Redstone Drive and Redstone Street N.E. (Helen Pike/CBC)

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating.

The officers involved were not injured, police said.

More details are expected to be released later Friday morning.

Sukanya Sarkar, who has lived in the district for four years, says she didn't realize anything unusual had happened until she woke up at 5 a.m.

"This morning I just saw so many police cars in front of my house," she said. "I'm a little nervous right now because I live with my child here."