Skip to Main Content
Man critically injured in northeast Calgary shooting
Calgary

Man critically injured in northeast Calgary shooting

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured late Monday night.

Police have no suspects in shooting that also injured 2nd man

CBC News ·

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured late Monday night.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Saddlelake Drive in Saddleridge at about 11 p.m.

Two men in their 20s were found inside, both with gunshot wounds, police said.

One victim suffered critical injuries.

Police say they have no suspects but the investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories