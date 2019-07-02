Man critically injured in northeast Calgary shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured late Monday night.
Police have no suspects in shooting that also injured 2nd man
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Saddlelake Drive in Saddleridge at about 11 p.m.
Two men in their 20s were found inside, both with gunshot wounds, police said.
One victim suffered critical injuries.
Police say they have no suspects but the investigation is ongoing.