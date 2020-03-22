1 in custody after shooting in Calgary's Beltline

One person is in custody after a shooting in Calgary's Beltline on Sunday.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Seventh Street S.W. shortly after 4:20 p.m. after reports that people in two vehicles had exchanged gunfire.

One man took off on foot and police arrested him a few blocks away, near the Lougheed House, police said.

Officers were on scene with the police helicopter searching overhead shortly before 5 p.m.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Police arrived within seconds, witness says

Jaime Young lives near the alley where the shooting happened. She was sitting on her patio when she heard what sounded like seven shots.

She said she saw a man standing near the passenger side of a vehicle, and another man seated in the driver's seat. The driver of the vehicle jumped out and took cover, and the man standing near the passenger's side ran and jumped into a car which was parked in the lot behind Trolley 5 bar. The car sped off to the north.

Police taped off an alley near 15th Avenue and Seventh Street S.W. after a shooting. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

"It was a quick and crazy moment, there were a lot of witnesses around which was the scary part," she said.

"Luckily the police came within seconds."

Young said just a few months ago, there was another shooting nearby — her home was in the line of fire.

"I'm really quite shaken up actually … honestly it's time for us to move."