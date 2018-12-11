Sheldon Kennedy steps down from child-advocacy centre named after him

Sheldon Kennedy is taking his name off the advocacy centre he helped create.

The former NHL player issued a statement Tuesday announcing that he's asked to have his name removed from the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre, saying he needs to refocus on his own mental health at the moment.

2013 | Child advocacy centre named after Sheldon Kennedy

"I always preach to others that, first and foremost, they need to take care of their own mental health and find balance in their lives. I now need to take my own advice," Kennedy said.

He said that having his name on the building means taking personal responsibility for its day-to-day operation and looking after front-line workers, donors, volunteers and victims.

He added that it has been rewarding work since he first pitched the centre in 2010, but it has taken an emotional toll. His focus now will be on his family and the Respect Group, a company he co-founded aimed at preventing bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination.

"Today, I am healthy and excited about my next chapter. I will continue the crusade, but with greater balance. I am also comforted to know that the Calgary Child Advocacy Centre and our community are ready to carry the torch," Kennedy said in the statement.

"It has become clear that I will not be able to achieve the critical balance I need in my life without taking my name off the centre. Furthermore, our community will never fully own the issues with my name still on it. The time has come and the future is bright."

Kennedy declined to comment further.

Kennedy, a former NHL player and a victim of sexual abuse, speaks in support of the government's proposed victims bill of rights in Mississauga, Ont., in 2014. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Kennedy was among the first to speak out about sexual abuse he suffered from coach Graham James.

James was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for abusing Kennedy and another young player.

James later pleaded guilty to repeatedly abusing other players, including retired NHL star Theo Fleury and Fleury's cousin, Todd Holt, when they played for him in the Western Hockey League in the late 1980s and early '90s.