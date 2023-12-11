Content
3 people found dead after shed fire at Crowfoot Crossing in northwest Calgary

Fire officials say three people are dead after a fire in a shed outside a home improvement store in northwest Calgary.

Crews responded to fire just before 4 a.m. outside a Lowe's store

a burned down garden shed is shown with a police suv in the background
Three people were found dead at the scene of a shed fire outside a hardware store in northwest Calgary on Monday, officials say. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Crews responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. at a Lowe's in the city's northwest.

The bodies were found inside the shed after the flames were extinguished.

"There is some belief that the people were using it as a shelter," said fire department spokesperson Carol Henke.

Police issued a statement Monday afternoon saying that after reviewing security-camera footage, the fire has been deemed non-suspicious. 

Investigators are working to identify the victims.

The fire department and police arson unit were called in investigate.

With files from CBC News

