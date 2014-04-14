Shaw opens WiFi hotspots up to the public for free in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Calgary-based Shaw Communications announced Saturday that it will open up its more than 100,000 WiFi hotspots across Canada to the public to help people stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Shaw customer or not, we know that it is important to stay connected, especially in times like this," the company said in a release. "This access will be especially important in helping emergency services and first responders stay connected as they remain steadfast in supporting our communities."

The company also gave its TV customers access to free channels, including news and children's TV to help families stay informed and entertained if they are self-isolating or quarantined.

Rogers removed data caps for customers for the month of March, and Telus, Bell and TekSavvy said they would waive overage charges for customers until April. Shaw said it does not have data caps.

A list of hotspot locations is available on the company's website.

As of Saturday, 39 people in Alberta have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 150,000 people worldwide.