Man left with severed arm after tangle with CP train in downtown Calgary
A man in his 40s had to be extricated before being rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being struck by a train near the Fairmont Palliser hotel.
Incident happened near 9th Avenue and 1st Street S.W. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday
A man was sent to hospital with a severed arm after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train early Wednesday, Calgary police confirm to CBC News.
Paramedics say the man — in his 40s — had to be extricated by the Calgary Fire Department after being struck on the tracks near the Fairmont Palliser hotel just after 1 a.m.
He was transported by ambulance to Foothills hospital in critical, life-threatening condition with life and limb-threatening injuries.
Calgary and CP police continued to investigate later in the morning.
