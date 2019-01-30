Man left with severed arm after tangle with CP train in downtown Calgary

A man was sent to hospital with a severed arm after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train early Wednesday, Calgary police confirm to CBC News.

Paramedics say the man — in his 40s — had to be extricated by the Calgary Fire Department after being struck on the tracks near the Fairmont Palliser hotel just after 1 a.m.

He was transported by ambulance to Foothills hospital in critical, life-threatening condition with life and limb-threatening injuries.

Calgary and CP police continued to investigate later in the morning.