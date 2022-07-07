Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in Alberta as tornado warning lifted near Sundre

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of central and southern Alberta on Thursday, as the unsettled weather also produced a tornado near Sundre.

Around 3:30 p.m., storm warnings were issued for Bragg Creek and the Tsuut'ina Reserve near Calgary.

The agency said the thunderstorms were likely to produce or are producing large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada's map showed a big swath of yellow in much of Alberta, meaning severe thunderstorm watches and in some cases tornado watches. As of that time, there were four red zones: a tornado warning near Sundre and severe thunderstorm warnings in three other areas. (Environment Canada)

At 2:49 p.m., meteorologists said they were also tracking a severe thunderstorm near Shantz, located about 25 kilometres southeast of Sundre, which produced a tornado.

At 3:56 p.m., Environment Canada said the thunderstorm was no longer producing a tornado.

A tornado watch was also issued before 3 p.m. for the City of Red Deer and region.

Sucking lots of scud and rotating. Looking west from Springbank Road and highway 22. 4:08pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/nOKFOfPCtT">pic.twitter.com/nOKFOfPCtT</a> —@SteevesKenny

Meteorologists are also tracking a severe thunderstorm west of Rocky Mountain House, travelling east, which may be capable of producing nickel to ping-pong ball size hail and heavy rain. That area is also under tornado watch.

A tornado watch was also issued for areas inside Brazeau County, Clearwater County, Yellowhead County, O'Chiese 203 Reserve and Clearwater County near Sunchild Cree Reserve.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the areas around Milk River and Coutts, located in southern Alberta.

Around 3:30 p.m., Environment Canada said it was tracking a severe thunderstorm located 10 km south of Fort Assiniboine, about 160 km northwest of Edmonton.

Earlier in the day, the agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several other regions of the province (see below).

Lost sight of large cone tornado <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> near Bergen 2:45pm <a href="https://t.co/lbSHOBjNRn">pic.twitter.com/lbSHOBjNRn</a> —@lightningmanAB

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms, which may be capable of producing high winds, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes, it said.

"Thunderstorms are expected over much of southern and central Alberta today," Environment Canada said on its website as of 10:27 a.m. on Thursday.

"Some of these thunderstorms will become severe."

Tornado <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> 2:57 Bergen <a href="https://t.co/7Nzwl1HCV8">pic.twitter.com/7Nzwl1HCV8</a> —@lightningmanAB

The agency warned that very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury.

It also said very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

If people hear thunder, they should head indoors, the agency said, to avoid lightning strikes nearby.

Environment Canada has a list of severe thunderstorm or tornado watches and warnings for the following regions:

Kyle Brittain, the Alberta bureau chief for the Weather Network, said the province is getting into peak tornado season, which tends to run through the month of July.

He said Alberta typically averages about 15 tornadoes a year. So far, the province has probably experienced two, which is a little slower than expected, he said.

Bergen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> 259pm <a href="https://t.co/X29ASTLkYg">pic.twitter.com/X29ASTLkYg</a> —@ratzlaff

"Here in Alberta, we're very much dependent on local moisture sources," Brittain told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"So how much rain falls in June and July can really set up our season. And it looked like we were going to be having another drought year earlier in the year, but that completely changed around in June.

"Now we've got a lot of water in the ground."

He said that in the off chance a tornado approaches, people should get to the lowest possible level they can in their home or a sturdy structure.

"Lowest level interior room with no windows is the safest place to be," he said, adding people should stay tuned to local media for updates on what's going on.

If someone finds themselves in a place like a mall or a school, he recommends finding a sturdy room with solid surrounding walls, like perhaps a bathroom.

Storm clouds near Bergen, Alta., taken at 3:25 p.m. Thursday. (Supplied by Chris Ratzlaff)

What to do in case of a tornado

The Government of Canada's Hazards and Emergencies website advises the following to protect yourself in case of tornado:

If you're in a house:

Take shelter in the basement or a small interior ground floor room like a bathroom, closet or hallway. If there's no basement, get under a heavy table or desk. Always avoid windows, outside walls and doors. Tornado continues near Bergen 245PM <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/phZasSTKbh">pic.twitter.com/phZasSTKbh</a> —@KyleTWN

If you're in an office or apartment building:

Get yourself to an inner hallway or room, preferably in the basement or ground floor.

Avoid the elevator.

Stay away from windows.

If you live on a farm:

The government says not to worry about livestock, which will hear and sense impending twisters. If your family is at risk, don't worry about livestock. If personal safety isn't an issue, the government advises, you may have time to open routes of escape for your livestock. It advises that you leave the area at a tangent from the expected path of the tornado.

If you are in a gymnasium, church or auditorium:

Big buildings with wide-span roofs may collapse if a twister hits so if you're in one of these buildings and can't leave, try to shelter under a table or desk.

Avoid vehicles and mobile homes: