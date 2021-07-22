Warning ends after possible tornado reported in Wetaskiwin County near Knob Hill

A tornado warning has ended for parts of central Alberta but severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect.

According to a critical alert from Alberta Emergency Alert, a rotating severe thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado was located near Knob Hill, moving towards the northeast at 35 km/h. Knob Hill and Yeoford were the communities in the path of the tornado, the alert said.

The alert was cancelled at 9:27 p.m., but severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect for:

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

The storm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the agency wrote in its warning.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

There are also severe thunderstorm watches in effect for many communities including Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Medicine Hat.

In the event of a tornado or tornado warning, it is recommended that residents:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor.

Move away from outside walls and windows.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers or other temporary shelters.

Move to a strong building, if possible.

