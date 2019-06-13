Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Calgary and surrounding areas

Environment Canada has has lifted the severe thunderstorm warning it issued around 4:30 for the City of Calgary and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada had also lifted the warning for the Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre areas.

In the event of a severe thunderstorm warning, which can bring heavy rain, hail and strong winds, Environment Canada urges people to take cover immediately, as heavy thunderstorms can cause flash flooding on roadways, hail can damage property and strong wind gusts can toss loose items and move heavy ones.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.