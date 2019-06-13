Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Calgary and surrounding areas
Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the City of Calgary and surrounding areas.
Environment Canada has lifted the alert for Calgary, as well as Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre
Environment Canada has has lifted the severe thunderstorm warning it issued around 4:30 for the City of Calgary and surrounding areas.
Environment Canada had also lifted the warning for the Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre areas.
In the event of a severe thunderstorm warning, which can bring heavy rain, hail and strong winds, Environment Canada urges people to take cover immediately, as heavy thunderstorms can cause flash flooding on roadways, hail can damage property and strong wind gusts can toss loose items and move heavy ones.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.