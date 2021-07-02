Severe thunderstorm floods roads in Calgary

Calgary police say they have received multiple reports of flash flooding after a severe thunderstorm hit the city Friday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place. Environment Canada says the storms are capable of causing water pooling on roads and of producing toonie- to ping-pong ball-sized hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Large hail can also cause property damage, the weather agency said, also warning that such storms can produce tornadoes.

Warnings are also in place for these communities:

Canmore.

Claresholm.

High River.

Kananaskis.

Okotoks.

At approximately 7:23 p.m. MT, the storm was located from Longview to near Winfield and was moving eastward at 30 km/h. Wind gusts were measured at up to 120 km/h.

600 block of 15 Ave SW flooded! <a href="https://t.co/g1kiPOWckA">pic.twitter.com/g1kiPOWckA</a> —@JordBob

We are receiving multiple reports of flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions across <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a>. Please avoid driving and exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> —@CalgaryPolice