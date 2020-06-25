Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary, surrounding area

A severe thunderstorm is blowing into Calgary.

Environment Canada issued a warning at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, cautioning that a storm northwest of the city was moving southeast at 30 km/h.

The storm could bring strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain, the agency said.

Other warnings were in place for the surrounding area, including Brooks, Okotoks, Airdrie and Drumheller.

An up to date list of warnings is available on Environment Canada's website.