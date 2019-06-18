Thunderstorm warnings and watches issued for much of southern Alberta

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for much of southern Alberta.

Warnings have been issued for several areas including Waterton, Crownest Pass and Pincher Creek areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Calgary and surrounding areas.

As of 3:03 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy wind gusts, rain and hail the size of ping-pong balls.

Storm spotters reported golf ball sized hail southwest of Longview at 2:13 p.m.

By 3 p.m., the storm was reported to be 25 kilometres south of Longview, moving toward the south at 30 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm watches were also in effect for Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion, Mackenzie Hwy, Kananaskis, Canmore, Nordegg, Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop late in the afternoon and early Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada recommends that when thunder roars, go indoors.

An up-to-date list of alerts is available on the agency's website.