Seton YMCA evacuated after ammonia leak detected

Emergency crews were called to the new YCMA in Seton in southeast Calgary early Wednesday morning after a small ammonia leak was detected.

Contractors were in the building when the alarm sounded at about 4:20 a.m., the YMCA said in a statement.

The building was safely evacuated. No one was hurt.

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Alistair Robin said crews were able to isolate the source of the leak in the room that services the hockey rink.

"So ammonia is corrosive and so it does over time sort of wear away at the mechanical part of how it's transported," he said. "And so they'll repair that, either a gasket or some sort of fitting, and it will be good to go."

The facility is now open.

The $193-million Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton opened last month, billed as the largest YMCA in the world. It has a several pools, a surf simulator, two ice rinks, three gymnasiums, a 200-metre track and an art gallery.