Bull rider dies from injury at rodeo west of Calgary

The death of a young Indigenous Alberta bull rider is hitting local rodeo communities hard.

Seth Saulteaux, 19, died on Sunday from a head injury he received while bull riding in competition west of Calgary at the Chiniki rodeo grounds, according to Stoney Nakoda emergency services.

The competitor — who was from Maskwacis on the Ermineskin Cree Nation but lived on the Tsuut'ina First Nation — collapsed after the ride and later died from his injuries, spokesman Reg Fountain said.

"The loss of somebody so young in front of friends and family was traumatic and although not a Stoney Nakoda member we mourn the loss of someone so young with so much promise," he said.

The event was a qualifier for the Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR), said commissioner Eugene Creighton.

He said Saulteaux was an experienced rider who was wearing the proper protection.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) says while it was not a CPRA event they are deeply saddened and are sending their condolences to the young man's family and friends.