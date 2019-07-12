Driver fined $10K, disqualified after 3rd horse in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races dies

A driver has been fined $10,000 and disqualified from the rest of the Calgary Stampede after a horse died in yesterday's Rangeland Derby, the third death involving horses competing in the chuckwagon races.

The fine follows an independent chuckwagon safety commission review of the incident involving driver Chad Harden, in Heat 7 of the race, where Evan Salmond's lead horse hit the guard rail and stumbled to the ground at Stampede Park.

Stampede management said in a statement that Harden, of Thorsby, south of Edmonton, got his wagon in the way of another driver, causing the third wagon that belonged to Salmond, whose hometown is Hudson Bay, Sask., to hit the rail.

"The Calgary Stampede has a zero tolerance policy for preventable accidents and injuries, and the care and safety of the animals that participate in our events is our highest priority," the organization said in a statement.

Video of the incident appears to show a chuckwagon team colliding with Salmond's team, causing the crash.

Salmond was not injured. His other three horses sustained minor injuries.

A disqualification from the remainder of the Calgary Stampede means Harden won't be invited back to compete.

Harden is a third-generation, veteran chuckwagon racer and 2009 Rangeland Derby champion. At the 2012 Calgary Stampede, he lost three horses when his wagon tumbled. At the time, he called their deaths devastating, and said the animals were part of his family.

In the other two incidents involving horses that died after competing in this year's Rangeland Derby:

A horse was put down after suffering a broken leg. The horse on Obrey Motowylo's wagon team was running in the second heat of races on Wednesday.

Dylan, the horse belonging to 2012 Rangeland Derby winner Troy Dorchester, died after suffering a serious internal medical issue. The Stampede said at the time the death was not racing related. The 14-year-old gelding had passed a medical evaluation before the race.

"With the death of two horses on previous nights of racing, this has been a difficult time for us and the greater chuckwagon community," the Stampede said in the statement. "Seeing injuries, despite the best and safest conditions possible, is hard. Knowing an injury was avoidable is much harder."

