Lonely seniors brought together in fight against social isolation in N.E. Calgary

A community group in northeast Calgary is bringing lonely seniors closer together to help fight social isolation in the South Asian community.

Love With Humanity just held the third of its Coffee With Seniors events, attracting a largely Sikh gathering of a few dozen men and women, but with the event was open to everyone.

Organizers say the idea behind the event is to give community elders in Saddle Ridge and Taradale a place to get together and connect, sharing problems along with a few laughs.

"Seniors play an important role in our community," said organizer Syed Najam, surrounded by a few dozen seniors in turbans pouring coffee and tea and passing around samosas at Taralake Park.

"We don't want to forget them, we love them, they are an important pillar for this community, that's why we organized this social gathering," said Najam.

More than 30 seniors attended the event, which encourages seniors from all faiths and cultures to get together socially over coffee and tea. Organizers say they’re trying tackle social isolation and keep seniors happy and active. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

This is the third time Najam has held the event. This time they're celebrating one man's 71st birthday with a cake and flowers.

"We organize social gatherings, we celebrate birthdays, we do our best for them," said Najam.

"We are celebrating the birthday of my friend," said Chanan Singh Jaswall.

"All the seniors come in this park and they enjoy their life, they are doing co-operation with each other, that's why we are enjoying," said Jaswall.

Syed Najam says he's already planning his next event.