Lonely seniors brought together in fight against social isolation in N.E. Calgary
'We don't want to forget them,' says Love With Humanity organizer
A community group in northeast Calgary is bringing lonely seniors closer together to help fight social isolation in the South Asian community.
Love With Humanity just held the third of its Coffee With Seniors events, attracting a largely Sikh gathering of a few dozen men and women, but with the event was open to everyone.
Organizers say the idea behind the event is to give community elders in Saddle Ridge and Taradale a place to get together and connect, sharing problems along with a few laughs.
"Seniors play an important role in our community," said organizer Syed Najam, surrounded by a few dozen seniors in turbans pouring coffee and tea and passing around samosas at Taralake Park.
"We don't want to forget them, we love them, they are an important pillar for this community, that's why we organized this social gathering," said Najam.
This is the third time Najam has held the event. This time they're celebrating one man's 71st birthday with a cake and flowers.
"We organize social gatherings, we celebrate birthdays, we do our best for them," said Najam.
"We are celebrating the birthday of my friend," said Chanan Singh Jaswall.
"All the seniors come in this park and they enjoy their life, they are doing co-operation with each other, that's why we are enjoying," said Jaswall.
Syed Najam says he's already planning his next event.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | LGBTQ youth lead the celebration at 2018 Calgary Pride Parade
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Archeologists dig into Alberta's past at Bar U Ranch slaughterhouse
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance