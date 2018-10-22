Skip to Main Content
Senior hit by car and killed in downtown Calgary

Senior hit by car and killed in downtown Calgary

An man in his 70s has died after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Calgary.

Intersection was closed while police investigated

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a vehicle at Sixth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. (YYC Transportation/Twitter)

An man in his 70s has died after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Calgary.

Police and EMS responded to the intersection at Sixth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision was not a hit-and-run, police said.

The road was closed at the intersection while police investigated. 

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the incident happened at Sixth Avenue and First Street S.E. In fact, it occurred a block east at Sixth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.
    Oct 23, 2018 8:16 AM MT
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us