Senior hit by car and killed in downtown Calgary
An man in his 70s has died after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Calgary.
Intersection was closed while police investigated
Police and EMS responded to the intersection at Sixth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision was not a hit-and-run, police said.
The road was closed at the intersection while police investigated.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the incident happened at Sixth Avenue and First Street S.E. In fact, it occurred a block east at Sixth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.Oct 23, 2018 8:16 AM MT