Police search for youth who may have drowned near Seebe Dam

Officials are searching for a youth who may have drowned near Seebe Dam in southern Alberta on Saturday.

At 1:21 p.m., police responded to a report of a youth who had gone missing while swimming in the Bow River, east of the dam.

He had been swimming with friends and attempting to swim across the river when he was swept under the water, RCMP said in an emailed release.

Kananaskis Search and Rescue, Alberta Parks, Cochrane Search and Rescue and RCMP are continuing to search.

Police said an update will be provided once more information is available.

The dam, located near the ghost town of Seebe, about 65 kilometres west of Calgary, is a popular but dangerous spot for cliff-jumping and has been the site of multiple drownings over the years.