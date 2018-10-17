Accusations flew during closed-door meeting over Olympic documents leak, councillor says

Coun. Sean Chu said he welcomes an investigation into who leaked closed-door documents that showed Calgary's cost to host the 2026 Olympic Games could be higher than projected.

But, he said if that investigation turns up nothing he'll be expecting an apology from one of his fellow members of council.

"Some councillor, I don't want to name names, some councillor pointed a finger against other councillors who are against the Olympics and suggested we are the ones who leaked the document," Chu said at a public engagement session on Calgary 2026 Tuesday night.

Chu said the finger-pointing happened during a closed-door session of council.

"I was very offended," said Chu, who has been an outspoken critic of a possible Olympic bid.

The documents, which were obtained by CBC News in mid-September, showed city administrators told councillors there are costs above and beyond the estimated $5.2 billion hosting cost Calgary's bid exploration committee outlined in its draft plan.

A number of people, including members of council and administration had access to the documents, Chu said.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said at the time he planned to write the integrity commissioner to request a formal investigation, and city manager Jeff Fielding said he'd be directing corporate security to investigate administration regarding the leak.

Nenshi has said the original document leaked was devoid of context and that a new report will contain more information once it's released at the next meeting of the Olympic oversight committee.

Another prominent opponent of the Olympic bid, Coun. Jeromy Farkas, has also denied leaking the documents.

Chu said he welcomes the investigation.

"I'm more than welcome to any investigation in my office, all the documents, you want to come to my house, you want to see my personal cell phone … You want to do the investigation? Go ahead. But if you find nothing in my personal cell phone? You'd better apologize to me," he said.

He also sent out a tweet, calling the accuser "self-righteous."

Since I was 1 of the prime suspects on Oly doc leaked to CBC, according to accusation by 1 of self righteous Cllr behind closed dr, that the No side was responsible. Bring it on! Welcome all investigations & search warrant to seize personal cell. Can’t wait <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyccc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyccc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/calgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#calgary</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ez4Jyel3kb">https://t.co/Ez4Jyel3kb</a> —@seanchucalgary

Coun. Evan Woolley, who was also at the public engagement session, said he has yet to hear from the integrity commissioner regarding the investigation.

With files from Dave Gilson