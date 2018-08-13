ScreamFest winds down after 13 years citing increasing costs

The cost of scaring people is creeping up and a Calgary horror festival owner is calling it quits, for now.

ScreamFest, a Halloween carnival with haunted houses, freak shows and rides, will wind down in its present form after this October's run. It will be the 13th year.

Owner Mike Sheppard says this has to be the last year because the costs keep going up.

"With minimum wage increasing, it would be a 30 per cent increase from a few years ago this October when it increases to $15 an hour. Those costs have gone up quite a bit. Rent goes up. The cost of everything from fog fluid to fake blood, costs are rising," Sheppard told CBC News.

More appeal to the masses

But he's not done yet. He hopes to rework the project to be a bit more inclusive.

"It would be something that appeals more to the masses as opposed to just wanting to come and get scared," he said.

"We typically don't have kids at our events, whereas at this new event we would have an area where kids would be just fine. You still want to get scared? There would still be another area for that."

But in the meantime, Sheppard says this year's event won't be for the faint of heart.

ScreamFest 2018 starts Oct. 5 at Stampede Park with select dates until the end of the month.

With files from Elizabeth Snaddon