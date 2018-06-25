Public urination, broken bottles spoil the view for Scotsman's Hill resident

Scotsman's Hill is a draw for anyone looking to snap photos from one of Calgary's most beautiful vantage points, but those living along Salisbury Street S.E. say their view of the often rowdy partiers who visit can be less than pleasant.

Glenn Street has lived by Scotsman's Hill for 30 years. On Sunday, he posted a photo to Twitter depicting a group of men urinating off the side of the hill, prompting community members to speak out.

Street said people peeing on the hill and tossing their beer bottles have been issues for years, as the hill is a popular destination for graduation and wedding photos. The men depicted in the photo Street posted arrived in a limousine, he said.

Street wants the city to act.

"They have not been enforcing this issue, despite the many residents saying, 'hey, this is going on, you need to deal with it,'" he said. "It's just people not respecting the neighbourhood."

And now there apparently children playing in the same spot. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pissedonscotsmanshill?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pissedonscotsmanshill</a> <a href="https://t.co/DecY7yajFl">pic.twitter.com/DecY7yajFl</a> —@GlennStreet

The local council member is aware of the issue.

"The fact that … it's one of the iconic views of the City of Calgary, and yet it's a quiet residential street, have been at odds for years," said Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra.

Erin Joslin, vice-president external for the Ramsay Community Association, said the broken bottles, in particular, have her and other residents concerned.

"Two dogs have needed vet care because of the broken glass left by people on the hill," she said.

Joslin said that at peak times, like during the Stampede, porta-potties are set up and access to the hill is limited. But that doesn't help curb the problem year-round.

"It's very easy. All they have to do is come up a couple Friday nights and Saturday nights and start writing tickets and it will go away," Street said.

Carra, who represents Ward 9, said the city is expediting enforcement plans and will ensure porta-potties are installed by the July 1 long weekend.

He also said the photo is being reviewed and there will be repercussions for those involved.

"When you see a tweet like that … that is enraging and that is outrageous and I think that everybody is justifiably upset."

Public urination carries a $300 fine under Calgary bylaws, and the fine for littering is $500.