Fundraiser for Saddledome employees who will lose shifts raises more than $39,000
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation isn't paying hourly and event staff during outbreak
A fundraiser for hourly workers at the Scotiabank Saddledome has raised more than $39,000 after the company that owns the Calgary Flames told hourly staff they wouldn't receive pay for lost shifts.
Raymond Lau, a former employee at the Saddledome, said he started the fundraiser to help offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on workers at the venue.
Lau criticized Calgary Sports and Entertainment, which owns three other sports teams in the city, for not paying employees when other sports organizations are.
CSE is also the operator of the arena, which is owned by the City of Calgary.
Oilers Entertainment Group in Edmonton announced Saturday that they would provide financial assistance to over 1,600 part-time employees who'll lose shifts. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks have similar initiatives.
Flames players Milan Lucic, Sam Bennett, and Zac Rinaldo, along with the wives of TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano, have contributed to the Calgary fundraiser so far.
All NHL players will be paid their final three scheduled paycheques for the 2019-20 season, according to Sportsnet.
