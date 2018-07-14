Calgarian remembers 'defining moment' of stumbling into decades-long midway career

In 1977 Scooter Korek graduated from high school and applied for a summer job at the Calgary Stampede.

But when he arrived for his first day of work, he found out he'd actually applied to work for the midway.

"That's kind of the defining moment in my life," Korek said this week. "I've stuck with it ever since."

Korek has spent the decades on the road, travelling to 150 fairs a year and serving 15 million people a year with the continent's largest carnival business, North American Midway Entertainment.

He's sold tickets, done accounting and worked as a controller for six years — his least favourite of all his roles.

"You know, I kissed my boss when he told me I didn't have to do that anymore," he said.

Now the vice-president of client services, Korek said he's already successfully made it through 41 thrilling Stampedes.

"Forty-two, if I make it to the end of this one," he said to co-host Angela Knight of the Calgary Eyeopener on Wednesday.

Scooter Korek was hired by North America Midway right out of high school. He chatted with the CBC's Angela Knight on the Stampede grounds on Wednesday. (Alisha Edgelow/CBC)

Over the years, Korek said, the midway rides have stayed close to the same but technology has advanced.

"I can liken it to a car. A car in the 1970s in comparison to a car now with all its computers and safety things," he said.

"Rides are just like that, too. It's just easier for us to assemble and it's easier for us to maintain the safety protocols."

Korek said the best part about his job is the people he meets along the way.

"I get to wake up every day and entertain 100,000 people. What's wrong with that? You know, it's just so exciting down here every day," he said.

And after 41 years Korek said he has a definitive favourite ride.

"Back in 1978 we bought this German ride called the Wave Swinger and I love that ride," he said. "Have you ever had a dream about flying? That's what it feels like."

Korek said the "traveling city" of 450 workers is able to make a quick turnaround between fairs.

"For the most part [the carnival] takes three days of assembly, two days to set it up to make sure they've got everything right and one day for inspections, making it look good for the paying public," he said.

This year, Korek said, North American Midway also hired 550 locals to help with operations.

Korek said he loves his nomadic lifestyle but does look forward to trips home in the off-season.

"I always like coming back to Calgary in the wintertime and enjoying some time with my friends and family."

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.