Coventry Hills School moves to online teaching temporarily as 2 more COVID-19 case confirmed

Coventry Hills School in northeast Calgary closed its doors Monday and moved to an online teaching model temporarily because of staffing challenges following the confirmation of two more cases of COVID-19.

School officials are following the direction of Alberta Health Services (AHS) as respond to the outbreak and identify close contacts of the infected people and notify students and staff who will need to isolate themselves

"This is solely due to staffing capacity issues," Calgary Board of Education (CBE) chief superintendent Christopher Usih said in a letter to families. "This will ensure that necessary operational planning and substitute teachers can be arranged and all health measures maintained."

Teachers are conducting classes via Google Classroom.

The board said it will notify parents by the end of Monday whether in-person classes can resume Tuesday.

Parents with questions can contact the school at 403-777-6025.

Provincewide, 92 schools now have outbreaks (two or more cases), 22 of which are in the watch category because there are five or more cases. Sixty-one schools have had in-school transmission.