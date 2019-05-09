Central Alberta man charged in January pickup-school bus crash, robbery
A central Alberta man has been charged in the January head-on crash of a stolen pickup with a school bus that slightly injured two children.
The man had already been in custody for unrelated matters
RCMP say officers were called to a carjacking near Blackfalds on Jan. 22.
Mounties say a passing motorist had stopped to help with the collision when a man got out of the pickup, pointed a handgun and stole the driver's vehicle.
The bus was carrying seven children who were assessed by emergency medical personnel and cleared.
Police say Jason Ionson of Red Deer, Alta., is charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and other offences.
Mounties say he has been in custody since Feb. 26 on unrelated matters.
