Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer headlines UCP rally in Calgary

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer was in Calgary Thursday to throw his support behind United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney.

The two led a rally at Glenbrook School's baseball diamond. Despite the snowy weather, hundreds turned out.

Scheer asked the crowd to vote for Kenney in the provincial election and for himself federally.

When Kenney took the stage he called attention to the people who spent 45 minutes waiting in the snow for the rally to start.

It might feel like winter today, but spring is just five days away for Alberta," Kenney said to the crowd, referring to the April 16 election.

Kenney reiterated his previous commitment to scrapping the carbon tax, creating jobs, boosting the economy and building pipelines.

Kenney also criticized the NDP, who he said are running an attack-style campaign.

"We are ending this campaign as we began it, with a message of growth, opportunity, job creation, and standing up for this province," he said.

He also took aim at Justin Trudeau for his comments in 2010, before he became prime minister.

"No prime minister, Canada belongs to all of us. Quebecers and Albertans, and all of us as Canadians, united," Kenney said.

Nine years ago, Trudeau appeared on the Télé-Québec program Les Francs-tireurs. He was asked if he thought the country was "better served when there are more Quebecers in charge than Albertans."

People gathered at a United Conservative Party rally at a rally at Glenbrook School’s baseball diamond in Calgary. (CBC )

Trudeau had said yes, but in 2012 a Trudeau representative had said the comments were taken out of context.

Kenney also said that he would do everything in his power to try to ensure that Scheer is elected as prime minister.

Following the rally, Scheer and Kenney were slated to visit with Flames fans before attending Game 1 of the playoffs.

'Volatility in the vote'

Kenney's main political rival was also in Calgary Thursday.

Alberta's NDP leader says she's spending as much time in Calgary as she can because she feels it's a tightening race in the province's biggest city.

Rachel Notley says she was first elected as Edmonton MLA since 2008 and people in that city already know her.

"Calgarians are still getting to know me and what I stand for. And quite honestly I think there's a lot more volatility in the vote in Calgary right now," she said.

"And so I'm really interested in having the conversation down here as much as I can."

Notley was at a southwest Calgary cafe Thursday morning to talk about her plans for health, childcare and the economy.