Calgary mother faces 2nd-degree murder charge in death of daughter, 24, after body found on highway

A Calgary mother has been charged with her daughter's murder more than a year after the 24-year-old victim was found on a highway near Cochrane, Alta.

Debora Joyce Rabik, 60, was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Sarah Rabik's body was found on Highway 8 southeast of Cochrane on Feb. 26, 2020.

Following an autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide.

The RCMP confirmed the victim was related to Debora Rabik, but would not verify the nature of that relationship. However, Sarah's obituary and Facebook pages for both victim and accused identify them as mother and daughter.

Sarah's 'happy place'

According to her family, Sarah's "happy place" was Disney World and just before her death she had been hired to work there over the summer.

Sarah loved music festivals and hiking in the mountains around Calgary, according to her obituary.

The Mount Royal University student also volunteered at Making Changes, a service that provides clothing to those in need.

Debora Rabik is in custody and will next appear in court in Cochrane on June 29.

RCMP say they were assisted by the Calgary Police Service homicide and tech crimes unit.