City worker ticketed for careless driving after sanding truck smashes into 3 parked cars
A City of Calgary employee has been issued a ticket for careless driving after his sanding truck smashed into three parked cars in the early hours of Dec. 31.
Nobody was hurt in crash, which happened at 1 a.m. on Monday
A dramatic home security video shows the crash, which happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy.
Nobody was hurt, but the collision was a close call, happening just minutes after a family had been sitting inside one of the vehicles.
All three vehicles hit by the sander — a Chevy Tahoe, a Jeep and a Honda Civic — were totalled.
Police said alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, and no other charges are pending against the 29-year-old driver.
