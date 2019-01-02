City worker ticketed for careless driving after sanding truck smashes into 3 parked cars

A City of Calgary employee has been issued a ticket for careless driving after his sanding truck smashed into three parked cars in the early hours of Dec. 31.

A dramatic home security video shows the crash, which happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy.

A home security camera captured the moment a City of Calgary sanding truck hit three parked cars on Dec. 31, 2018. 0:18

Nobody was hurt, but the collision was a close call, happening just minutes after a family had been sitting inside one of the vehicles.

All three vehicles hit by the sander — a Chevy Tahoe, a Jeep and a Honda Civic — were totalled.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, and no other charges are pending against the 29-year-old driver.