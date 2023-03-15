Calgary man reported missing, shot by Red Deer RCMP days later

Three days after Calgary police asked for the public's help finding a missing man, he was shot by RCMP in Red Deer, CBC News has learned.

Having recently moved to Alberta from Winnipeg, Samuel Klack, 30, has been identified as the victim of the police shooting in Red Deer on Sunday.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation say Klack is in hospital with a long road ahead but did not elaborate on his injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate the officer involved shooting.

Klack's disappearance 'uncharacteristic'

ASIRT would not confirm the identity of the injured man but its executive director, Mike Ewenson, said more details – including an update on the man's condition – will be released Wednesday or Thursday.

Klack was living in Calgary when he lost contact with his family which was "uncharacteristic," according to a CPS release.

He was last seen at a Holiday Inn on Banff Trail in Calgary on Thursday, March 9. On Saturday, March 11, Calgary police issued a press release asking for the public's help locating Klack.

The next day, around 11:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a complaint of a man shooting a gun in a Walmart parking lot in Red Deer.

Hours later, officers found the man in the area of Garden Heights and Carleton Avenue.

Police said "an interaction occurred" during the arrest, which resulted in officers firing at the man.

Calgary Police Service said it could not comment further on the case because of privacy issues.