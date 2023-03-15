Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Calgary

Calgary man reported missing, shot by Red Deer RCMP days later

Three days after Calgary police asked for the public's help finding a missing man, he was shot by RCMP in Red Deer, CBC News has learned.

Samuel Klack's family lost touch with him last week, learned three days later he'd been shot

Meghan Grant · CBC News ·
A photo of a man wearing a plaid shirt. The image was released by police over the weekend.
Calgary police asked for the public's help finding Samuel Klack, 30, on March 11. The next day he was shot by RCMP in Red Deer after police were call reporting a man with a gun in a Walmart parking lot. (Calgary Police Service)

Three days after Calgary police asked for the public's help finding a missing man, he was shot by RCMP in Red Deer, CBC News has learned.

Having recently moved to Alberta from Winnipeg, Samuel Klack, 30, has been identified as the victim of the police shooting in Red Deer on Sunday. 

Sources with knowledge of the investigation say Klack is in hospital with a long road ahead but did not elaborate on his injuries. 

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate the officer involved shooting.

Klack's disappearance 'uncharacteristic'

ASIRT would not confirm the identity of the injured man but its executive director, Mike Ewenson, said more details – including an update on the man's condition – will be released Wednesday or Thursday.

Klack was living in Calgary when he lost contact with his family which was "uncharacteristic," according to a CPS release.

He was last seen at a Holiday Inn on Banff Trail in Calgary on Thursday, March 9. On Saturday, March 11, Calgary police issued a press release asking for the public's help locating Klack.

The next day, around 11:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a complaint of a man shooting a gun in a Walmart parking lot in Red Deer.

Hours later, officers found the man in the area of Garden Heights and Carleton Avenue.

Police said "an interaction occurred" during the arrest, which resulted in officers firing at the man. 

Calgary Police Service said it could not comment further on the case because of privacy issues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghan Grant

CBC Calgary crime reporter

Meghan Grant is a justice affairs reporter. She has been covering courts, crime and stories of police accountability in southern Alberta for more than a decade. Send Meghan a story tip at meghan.grant@cbc.ca or follow her on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now