Salmonella prompts recall of Celebrate brand frozen desserts in western provinces
Eclairs, profiteroles sold in Alta., B.C., and Sask., not safe to eat, CFIA says
Celebrate brand frozen desserts sold in three western provinces should not be eaten due to Salmonella concerns, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) warned Thursday evening.
Three products sold in Alta., B.C., and Sask., are included in the recall:
- Classical Profiteroles (325g) UPC 8 858762 720009.
- Egg Nog Profiteroles (375g) UPC 8 858762 720016.
- Mini Chocolate Eclairs (365g) UPC 8 858762 720047.
They should be thrown out or returned to the store.
"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the agency said.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
These same products were also the subject of a recall in April.
