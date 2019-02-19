Salad kit recalled in 3 provinces also found in Alberta grocery store

A ready-to-eat salad kit recalled in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Ontario due to possible Listeria contamination has also been spotted in an Alberta grocery store.

On Tuesday evening, an Albertan sent CBC News a photo of what he said was a salad kit purchased at a Safeway in Cochrane on Friday. The salad kit has the same product code and best-before date as the recalled product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall for the 340-gram Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kit on Sunday.

The recalled products have the UPC 7 09351 89145 8 and best-before dates of Feb. 16.

Anyone with the product at home should throw it in the garbage or return it to the store of purchase, the CFIA says on its website.

The CFIA said at the time the product was recalled that it could expand nationally, but as of Tuesday only listed the three provinces on its site.

CBC News has reached out to the CFIA to see if the recall is being expanded.

The agency's website says it is investigating, which may lead to other products being recalled.

There have been no reported illnesses connected with the product.

Listeria symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in severe cases the illness can be fatal. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk.