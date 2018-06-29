Boy dies after being pulled from retaining pond in Saddle Ridge

A young boy pulled from a retention pond in northeast Calgary on Friday night has died.

Calgary EMS were called to the pond in Saddle Ridge around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, after police and fire crews were told that a bystander had pulled the boy from the water.

Officers were originally called to the area for reports that a child had gone missing at about 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the boy to the Peter Lougheed hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed the boy's death on Saturday.

The incident is not considered suspicious. Police have not released the boy's age.

The bystander did not require medical attention, police said.